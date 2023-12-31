‘31st December Crossover has come to stay’

Religion of Sunday, 31 December 2023

Source: GNA

Sunday, December 31, is the last day of the year 2023, and various churches across the globe will be filled to capacity to usher in the new year.



The Ghana News Agency went to town to ascertain why the night, which has come to be known as ‘crossover night’ is deemed so special.



Both the Clergy and the laity who spoke to the GNA were unanimous in their views that the day is for thanking God and asking for His guidance in the ensuing year.



The Reverend Philip Atsiago, SSNIT Flats District Pastor, Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana in Ho, said people throng the various churches to express gratitude to God for taking them through the challenges of the past year.



The night had come to stay as it was patronised by both Christians and non-Christians, he noted.



“During the 31st night worshippers must remember to put their trust in the Lord and pray for peace for the country,” he said.



Rev. Samuel Amegboe, the Area Head of Assemblies of God Church, Awudome Tsito in the Ho West district, said the tradition might have originated from the traditional system where the forefathers made thanksgiving sacrifices to the gods.



Christians also used the crossover to show gratitude to God and also commit themselves to Him in the unforeseen year, he said, adding; “The fear of the unknown makes all of us run to the Supreme God that night for protection in the following year.”



He entreated all citizens to hold fast to their new year resolutions and endeavour to achieve them.



Rev. Richard Mawufemor Agbi, in charge of the Kingdom Life Congregation of the Global Evangelical Church, Adaklu Kodzobi, said 31st night was an opportunity to take stock of the year, which was ending, and also plan for the future.



It was an opportunity to thank God for His mercies, grace and compassion.



Apostle Dr. Peter Etsey, Head Pastor of the Salvation Assemblies of God Church, Adaklu Kodzobi, said: “The night is very special in the sense that people know what they’ve gone through in the ending year …but the coming year is like darkness, and we need a light to take us through it.”



“We should not be interested in the night alone but the God behind it and what lies ahead of us and also recommit ourselves to Him.”



Elder Cephas Agbati of the Church of Pentecost, said during the crossover people rededicated their lives to Jesus and many others received Christ.



Mr Kofi Tsitsianyo, a resident of Ho said though he was not a Christian, he perceived the day as special, when people connected with the Supreme Being.



He noted that though he did not attend Church services he had been a regular attendee of the crossover night for the past five years, and this year’s would be no exception.