Source: classfmonline.com

$34.9m ambulance contract: We can't be intimidated by your bogus threats - Ablakwa to SGAGL

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu, has condemned Service Ghana Auto Group Limited (SGAGL) for using threats to silence critics of its $34.9 million ambulance contract with the government.

He claims the contract, awarded without proper bidding, involves inflated costs and conflicts of interest.

Ablakwa vows to continue pushing for transparency and accountability, highlighting the lack of parliamentary approval and inconsistencies in SGAGL's operations.

He urges Ghanaians to demand full disclosure of the use of public funds.

