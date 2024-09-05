34 girls rescued from child marriage in Upper East Region

Regional News of Thursday, 5 September 2024

Source: GNA

In the Upper East Region, 34 girls married before age 18 have been rescued between 2021 and mid-2024.



The girls, aged 13 to 17, were primarily from Builsa South and Nabdam districts.



Thanks to support from various organizations, many have returned to school or begun vocational training.



The progress was discussed at the 2024 Child Protection Committee meeting in Bolgatanga, funded by UNICEF.



Challenges like teenage pregnancy persist, but recent figures show a reduction in cases.



Stakeholders are urged to enhance grassroots education on sexual and reproductive health.