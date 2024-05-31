364 new pharmacists inducted, urged to serve in deprived areas

Health News of Friday, 31 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Pharmacy Council of Ghana has inducted 364 newly qualified pharmacists, urging them to accept postings to underserved regions.



Acting Registrar Dr. Daniel Amaning Danquah emphasized bridging the urban-rural health professional gap to achieve Sustainable Development Goal Three: Health and Wellbeing.



At the ceremony in Accra, Dr. Danquah highlighted the importance of self-development, adherence to regulations, and ethical practice.



Deputy Health Minister Alexander Kwasi Acquah noted improvements in the pharmacist-to-population ratio and the ongoing construction of 111 hospitals to employ more pharmacists.



The inductees were also encouraged to embrace digital technologies for enhanced service delivery.