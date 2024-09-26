$3m galamsey drones missing? – Presidency & National Security lack answers

General News of Thursday, 26 September 2024

The government is facing criticism over the missing 200 drones purchased in 2018 for $3 million to fight illegal mining.



Although the drones were meant to track and halt illegal activities, only a few were seen in use.



Despite repeated inquiries, agencies like the Ministry of Lands and National Security have been unable to account for their whereabouts, citing national security concerns.



Critics, including IMANI Africa’s Bright Simons, say the project was never fully implemented, raising questions about transparency and the effectiveness of the government’s anti-galamsey efforts.