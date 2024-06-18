4 Forest Guards arrested for shooting chainsaw operator; weapons seized

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 18 June 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Four forest guards have been arrested in Bidiem for allegedly shooting and injuring a chainsaw operator.



The guards, contracted to protect a concession, shot the victim during a patrol.



Upon hearing of the incident, villagers attempted to lynch the guards, who sought refuge at a local leader's home.



The police intervened, arresting the suspects and confiscating weapons and tools. The victim's whereabouts remain unknown, as local health facilities report no record of him.