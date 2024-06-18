You are here: HomeNews2024 06 18Article 1951559

4 Forest Guards arrested for shooting chainsaw operator; weapons seized

Four forest guards have been arrested in Bidiem for allegedly shooting and injuring a chainsaw operator.

The guards, contracted to protect a concession, shot the victim during a patrol.

Upon hearing of the incident, villagers attempted to lynch the guards, who sought refuge at a local leader's home.

The police intervened, arresting the suspects and confiscating weapons and tools. The victim's whereabouts remain unknown, as local health facilities report no record of him.

