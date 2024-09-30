4 million supporters for Bawumia: I’m not a politician-Ali Jarrah clarifies

Politics of Monday, 30 September 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Former Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Ali Jarrah has denied claims that he endorsed Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia ahead of the December elections.



Speaking on Accra 100.5 FM, Jarrah refuted a report by The Chronicle, which claimed he pledged 4 million supporters for Bawumia.



He clarified that he only attended an event to support retired footballers and never made any political statements.



Jarrah stressed that he’s not involved in politics and remains focused on advocating for retired footballers’ welfare. He called the report misleading and said he has no intention of endorsing any political candidate.