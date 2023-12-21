40 is the age to think right and appoint the right people to develop a nation - Dr. Sam Ankrah

General News of Thursday, 21 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

An independent presidential hopeful, Dr. Sam Ankrah, has emphasized the importance for leaders to be appointed at the age of 40.



According to him, at this age, the leader can think strategically to drive national development.



Speaking on GhanaWeb TV’s The Lowdown with host Daniel Oduro, the investment banker argued that waiting for individuals to retire before involving them in crucial roles may not be the most effective approach.



He draws a parallel with former U.S. President Barack Obama, who assumed office in his 40s, illustrating the potential for impactful leadership at this age.



“…that’s our challenge with our part of the world, in anywhere in the world, Obama was a president when he was in his 40s. This is the right age to think well, and appoint the right people to develop a nation. So, I think, we don’t wait for people to, I will say, retire before you bring them from retired age to come and do what? We need to start looking seriously into appointing and getting the right calibre young people who are sharp in their thinking now to run nations," he said.







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NAY/ADG