40% of Ghana's population is under the age of 15 - GSS report

General News of Wednesday, 14 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The 2022 Ghana Demographic and Health Survey (GDHS) report, conducted by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), has revealed that 40% of Ghana's population is under 15 years old.



This indicates a youthful population and a need for the country to provide education and health services that cater to their needs.



The study obtained data from 18,540 households distributed across all 16 administrative regions and 261 districts of Ghana, with interviews conducted with 17,933 households, 15,014 women aged 15-49, and 7,044 men aged 15-59.



The report highlighted that 82% of children aged 7-12 years were attending primary school, with higher figures in urban areas compared to rural areas.



For senior high school (SHS), 56% of children aged 13-18 years were enrolled, with 63% in urban areas and 48% in rural areas. Gender parity showed that 98% of primary schoolchildren were female students as compared to 100% males, while at the SHS level, the report identified that there were more females than males.