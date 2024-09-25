$400k AfD funded Bus Rapid Transit project at KMA crippled

General News of Wednesday, 25 September 2024

Source: The Chronicle

The Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Service in Kumasi is nearing a halt, with over half of its buses abandoned at the STC yard.



Four out of 60 buses have been destroyed by suspected arson.



Despite some buses attracting commuters, many are in disrepair and lack necessary infrastructure, such as dedicated lanes and passenger facilities.



The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has not deployed the buses or addressed inquiries about the project, which has faced past financial mismanagement.



As a result, trained drivers remain idle while the service struggles to operate effectively.