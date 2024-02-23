417 recruits pass out from Police Training School in Accra

General News of Friday, 23 February 2024

417 recruits have successfully completed their training at the Police Training School in Accra, comprising the fifth batch of recruits for 2022.



Among the graduates, 63 were under cadets, and Under Cadet Sgt Emmanuel Azure was declared the Overall National Best Graduate Recruit and presented with a queen-sized prestige mattress and two pillows by Latex Foam.



At the ceremony, Commissioner of Police (COP) Paul Awini, the Reviewing Officer, welcomed the recruits to the Police Service and praised their excellent parade drill performance, which demonstrated their attention to detail during their training.



COP Awini emphasized the importance of modern training methods that equip personnel with diverse skills, such as driving, riding, swimming, and report writing, to combat contemporary crime trends effectively.



The recruits must maintain high standards to gain public respect and integrity, and they must avoid bribery as it can ruin their careers.



COP Awini noted that this year's election is significant and urged recruits to be impartial and professional when carrying out election-related tasks to gain public trust.



The Police Administration has put in place measures to ensure a fair and transparent process during elections. The public should offer maximum support and respect to the police to enable them to perform their duties effectively.



The Public Relations Officer of Latex Foam, Gifty E. Appiah, presented the prize items to the best-performing recruit, stating that Latex Foam is pleased to be associated with the outstanding recruits and that the prizes are a reward for hard work and diligence.