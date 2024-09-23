You are here: HomeNews2024 09 23Article 1984802

42 Democracy Hub demonstrators arrested – Police

The Ghana Police Service has arrested 42 people involved in the Democracy Hub demonstration at the 37 Intersection in Accra on Sunday, September 22, 2024.

The protesters allegedly engaged in various acts of lawlessness, including attacking police officers, obstructing traffic, damaging property, and disturbing public peace.

Some leaders of the group are among those in custody, with the police actively searching for other perpetrators, including leader Oliver Vormawor.

The suspects will be brought to court, and the police have assured the public of their commitment to maintaining peace and security.

