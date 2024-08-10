446 Senior & 436 Junior Officers, 85 DSI promoted at GIS

General News of Saturday, 10 August 2024

Source: The Chronicle

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has promoted 446 senior officers, including 51 Assistant Commissioners to Deputy Commissioners and 223 Assistant Superintendents to Deputy Superintendents.



Additionally, 436 junior officers were also promoted.



This move, part of a broader strategy to enhance administration and operations, follows a commitment by Comptroller-General Kwame Asuah Takyi to ensure no officer stays on the same rank for more than four years.



The promotions aim to boost morale, discipline, and operational efficiency within the service.