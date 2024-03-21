$45 million worth of health commodities stuck at port due to unpaid duties

Health News of Thursday, 21 March 2024

Health commodities valued at $45 million, purchased with Global Fund allocations to Ghana, have been stranded at the port since August 2023 due to importers' inability to pay import duties, Graphic Online reports.



This delay has led to stockouts of essential items such as malaria Rapid Diagnostic Test kits (RDTs), insecticide-treated nets (ITNs), and Antiretrovirals (ARVs) in the country, with concerns of a complete stock-out of ARVs by May 2024.



The Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSGH) expressed deep concern over the situation, stating that it jeopardizes the health and well-being of many Ghanaians battling HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria.



The delay in clearing these life-saving drugs could lead to health deterioration, heightened viral loads, and the emergence of drug resistance, compromising Ghana's progress in combating these diseases.



On appeal, the PSGH called on the government to take immediate action to expedite the clearance of the health commodities.



They also raised concerns about the Ministry of Health's (MoH) obligation to refund an ineligible expense of $844,046 to the Global Fund or risk losing $1.6 million, which would be deducted from the current grant cycle (GC7) to the country.



Dr. Samuel Kow Donkoh, President of PSGH, emphasized the importance of timely treatment access and good storage practices for these health commodities.



The PSGH requested the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) to inspect the commodities to ensure they are stored appropriately and to conduct a quality control assessment before making them available to patients.



Despite Ghana's recent commitment of $2 million to the Global Fund's Seventh Replenishment, the current impasse with clearing vital medications threatens these achievements and raises concerns about the country's commitment to global health initiatives.



The PSGH urged domestic dialogues on financing mechanisms to safeguard HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria programs, ensuring equitable access to medications for all Ghanaians.