5 actions National Peace Council must take to earn NDC’s trust and confidence

General News of Sunday, 18 August 2024

Source: 3news

In light of Ghana's 2020 election issues, the National Peace Council is urged to take immediate actions to restore trust and ensure peace.



They should acknowledge the NDC’s concerns, apologize for any shortcomings, and petition President Akufo-Addo to address past violence.



Additionally, the Council should push for transparent police investigations, ensure Electoral Commission impartiality, engage openly with the NDC to address their fears, and work with security agencies to secure the upcoming election.



These steps are vital for a peaceful and credible electoral process.