5 cocaine dealers to serve 60 years jail term

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 2 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

A High Court in Accra has sentenced five individuals who were detained at the Kotoka International Airport in 2019 for bringing 2,200 grams of cocaine into the nation to a total of 60 years in prison.



Kweku Antwi, who jumped bail, will spend 20 years in prison; Frank Asante, Alhassan Iddrisu, Clifford Boakye, and Isaac Kwakye will each serve 10 years in hard labor.



The five entered not guilty pleas to the charges of conspiracy, possession, and importing illegal substances into Ghana.



After due process, Justice Lydia Osei Marfo's court found the five individuals culpable of the charges brought against them and meted out appropriate sentence in accordance with the law.



During the sentencing process, Justice Osei Marfo applied the old statute (PNDC statute 236) under which the defendants were prosecuted, imposing a 10-year minimum sentence instead of the current law (Act 1019), which imposes a 10-year minimum sentence along with hefty penalties.



She stated that she could not apply the sentence outlined in the new law since the court was aware of the constitutional restrictions under Article 19(6) of the Constitution.



Judge Marfo considered the offenders' behavior during the trial, noting that they hardly missed any sessions other than those on which they notified the court for legitimate reasons.



Regarding Kweku Antwi, who skipped bail and did not show up for the trial, the same could not be stated.



The convicts were sentenced by Justice Marfo to serve 10 years each concurrently. However, Kweku Antwi received a consecutive sentence, resulting in a total of 20 years of imprisonment upon his recapture.



According to the prosecution's opening statements during the trial, the defendants had been importing and trading in drugs from Brazil and other nations, per evidence acquired by the Narcotic Control Board's (NACOB) Intelligence Unit.



It stated that monitoring was put in place during their journeys, and in May 2019, the team saw Frank Asante arrive in Ghana from Brazil. Clifford Aboagye, Alhassan Iddrisu, and Isaac Kiakye received him at the airport.



According to the report, they all traveled to a location near Achimota Mile 7, when Frank Asante was observed giving Alhassan Iddrisu a backpack from his travel bag.



The facts said that on July 13, 2019, Frank Asante and Kweku Antwi arrived in Ghana on an Ethiopian airline, proving that Asante had hired Antwi to transport illegal drugs from Brazil to Ghana for a fee. They also carried travel bags labeled with their respective names.



It further stated that two black backpacks thought to carry illicit substances were discovered in Antwi's travel bags during the immigration processes.



It said that Iddrisu was seen pulling a trolley with the first accused's travel bags after completing the disembarkation procedures.



The other two prisoners later joined the three, and Iddrisu's car was filled with all of the luggage.



Before the five accused criminals could depart the Kotoka International Airport, Boakye and Anokye boarded a different van, and they were all escorted to NACOB headquarters for further investigations.



The two black backpacks retrieved from the traveling bags of the Antwi were cut open in the presence of all the convicts and whitish substances wrapped in foil were discovered in a false compartment of each of the backpacks.



The specimens underwent testing by the Ghana Standards Authorities and were found to contain cocaine with a purity of 82.5 percent. The net weight of the substances was determined to be 2,200 grams.