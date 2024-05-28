£5m Airbus Scandal: Martin Amidu exposes Mahama

Politics of Tuesday, 28 May 2024

Source: Daily Guide

Former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu has revealed that John Mahama, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, was "Government Official 1" in the £5 million Airbus scandal.



Amidu withheld details in 2020 due to the upcoming elections and the sensitivity of Mahama's involvement.



He confirmed that Mahama and his brother, Samuel Adam Mahama Foster, were implicated, with INTERPOL issuing a Red Notice for Samuel.



Amidu refrained from interrogating Mahama to avoid politicizing the investigation and challenged the NDC to reopen the case if they regain power.



The scandal involved Airbus allegedly paying bribes in Ghana for military aircraft sales.