6 victims of Techiman South electoral violence to receive GHC270k as compensation

Monday, 2 September 2024

Source: 3news

The Wenchi High Court has ruled that the Government of Ghana must pay GHC 270,000 in compensation to six victims of the Techiman South electoral violence, which occurred during the 2020 general elections.



The court, presided over by Justice Frederick Nawurah, found that the victims' rights to life and dignity were violated by gunfire from security officers during the election.



The victims, who initially sought GHC 25 million, will each receive GHC 25,000, with an additional GHC 20,000 to cover legal fees.



The court also called for an investigation and prosecution of those responsible for the violence.