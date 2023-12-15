You are here: HomeNews2023 12 15Article 1898978

Politics of Friday, 15 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

60% of MPs develop diabetes after two terms – Sam George on weight loss journey

Sam Nartey George, Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram Constituency

Sam George, Member of Parliament representing Ningo Prampram in the Greater Accra region, has opened up about his journey towards weight loss and personal health.

The MP disclosed that he took measures after coming across a research report indicating that 60% of parliamentarians in Ghana develop diabetes or high blood pressure after serving two terms.

Speaking in an interview on Starr FM he stated "I lost 30kg weight, in fact, 33kg, but I have not been able to keep the 33 off. This was around 2017 when I realized that I was clearly overweight, and I saw the nature of the job when I got into parliament."

According to him, the said report does exist even though he was mute about the researchers or who the publishers were.

“And then I read that 60% of people who came into parliament after two terms develop either diabetes or high blood pressure, there is a report like that in Ghana’s parliament. 60% of people who go to Ghana’s parliament…this statistic is extremely scary,” he added in the interview that took place December 14, 2023.

