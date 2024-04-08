60% of voters blame Bawumia for Ghana's economic crisis – Survey reveals

General News of Monday, 8 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Sixty per cent of voters believe that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia bears partial responsibility for the country's economic downturn.



This is according to recent survey by Global Info Analytics and reported by Starrfm.com.gh.



Despite attempts to distance himself from the economic woes, Dr. Bawumia's analogy likening himself to a "driver’s mate" has stirred controversy, drawing criticism from the opposition.



President Akufo-Addo's subsequent remarks during the State of the Nation address echoed Dr. Bawumia's analogy, emphasizing the ultimate responsibility of the President for the nation's governance.



However, the poll results reveal a stark contrast, with 60% of voters assigning partial blame to Dr. Bawumia for the economic crisis, while only 34% disagree.



Moreover, the poll indicates a stagnant job approval rating of 32% for President Akufo-Addo, with his disapproval rating increasing from 59% to 62% since January 2023.



Disapproval ratings are particularly high among NPP voters (28%), NDC voters (86%), and floating voters (72%). The Greater Accra region exhibits the highest disapproval rate at 78%, while the Eastern Region records the lowest at 43%.



Overall, 52% of voters perceive the government's performance as poor or very poor, contrasting sharply with the 6% who consider it excellent.