61 peacekeepers, including five Ghanaians perished in 2023

Source: GNA

Sixty-one peacekeepers, including five Ghanaians reportedly died during UN peacekeeping missions in 2023, disclosed UN Resident Coordinator for Ghana, Charles Abani.



The fallen peacekeepers will receive the Dag Hammarskjöld Medal posthumously on May 30, 2024, at the UN Headquarters.



The Ghanaian peacekeepers who were honored are Staff Sergeant Mensah Alex Ameyaw, Warrant Officer Class II Ibrahim Abubakari, Lance Corporal Emmanuel Adjei Nii Addo, Michael Sowah, and Jeduah Mahama Abudu.



During the 76th International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers ceremony in Accra, Mr. Abani highlighted the UN's critical role in conflict resolution and peace, with over 76,000 peacekeepers currently deployed worldwide.