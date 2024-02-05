67th Independence Day celebration will be devoid of partisan politics – Planning Committee

General News of Monday, 5 February 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The National Planning Committee for the 67th Independence Day parade to be held in Koforidua has assured a politically neutral celebration despite being an election year.



The event, scheduled for March 6, 2023, is part of President Akufo Addo’s initiative to rotate celebrations among regions for national unity.



Mr. Lord Commey, Director of Operations and Chairman of the Planning Committee speaking at the pre-launch of the event in Koforidua said although the committee will need support of all stakeholders including political parties , the event will not be politicized.



Lord Commey reiterated to the sub -Regional committee the importance of highlighting cultural diversity in the region during the event, and also took advantage to boost domestic tourism to stimulate the local economy.



The Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong, assured the region’s preparedness to provide a memorable celebration, with the main launch set for February 15, 2024.