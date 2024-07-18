6th AU Mid-Year Coordination Meeting comes off Saturday in Accra

General News of Thursday, 18 July 2024

Source: GNA

The African Union (AU) will hold the 6th Mid-Year Coordination Meeting in Accra, Ghana, on July 21, 2024, at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre.



The meeting will focus on the AU's 2024 theme, “Educate and Skill Africa for the 21st Century,” and aims to align the work of the AU, Regional Economic Communities (RECs), Regional Mechanisms (RMs), and AU Member States.



It will assess continental integration, coordinate efforts, and harmonize policies to accelerate Africa’s integration.



The event will include the 45th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council from July 18-19, 2024, and conclude with a Declaration.