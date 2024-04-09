7 Ivorian paramount chiefs inform Asantehene of former President's death in Kumasi

General News of Tuesday, 9 April 2024

Seven paramount chiefs from the Baoule ethnic group in Ivory Coast, representing the Asante tribe, officially notified the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, of the passing of former President Henri Konan Bédié during a meeting at the Kumasi Traditional Council.



Nanan Attoh Yapi III led the chiefs, who were accompanied by the ex-president's family members, former Foreign Affairs Minister Kakou Gervais, and Hon Mansa Ndia, an MP and Royal family member from Sakassou.



Henri Konan Bédié, a key figure in Ivory Coast's political landscape, passed away at the age of 89 in 2023. He was the country's second president after independence in 1960, serving until a military coup ousted him in 1999 amidst economic challenges and corruption allegations.



Bédié's presidency marked a significant era in Ivorian politics, with his advocacy for "ivoirite" leading to heightened tensions between natives and immigrants, particularly in the north.



The delegation's visit to Asantehene highlights the respect and protocol observed in informing traditional leaders of important events, reflecting the cultural significance and traditions of the Asante people.





