70-year-old emerges as top online student at Crystal Galaxy college graduation

At this year's Crystal Galaxy College of Aviation and Professional Studies graduation ceremony in Accra on May 4, 2024, Gladys Desbordes-Hill, aged 70, stood out as the top-performing online student in the Advance Diploma in International Relations and Diplomacy program.

Desbordes-Hill was honored with a certificate of distinction and a meritorious award for her outstanding academic achievements and active engagement in school activities, defying age barriers.

Speaking about her educational journey, Desbordes-Hill emphasized her dedication to lifelong learning and her desire to contribute to global diplomacy, highlighting the challenges she faced and the gratitude she feels for reaching this milestone.

