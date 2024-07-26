8 MPs Sponsoring Public Assets Protection Bill

Politics of Friday, 26 July 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Eight Members of Parliament from both major parties have introduced the Public Assets Protection Bill, 2024, aimed at combating state capture.



This bill seeks to prohibit politicians, judges, high-ranking security officials, and other state functionaries from purchasing state assets.



Sponsors include Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa (NDC, North Tongu), Hon. Kwaku Agyeman Kwarteng (NPP, Obuasi West), Hon. Francis-Xavier Kojo Sosu (NDC, Madina), and five others.



The initiative represents a bipartisan effort to ensure transparency and integrity in the management of public assets.