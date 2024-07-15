You are here: HomeNews2024 07 15Article 1960328

Source: 3news

8 arrested in Agona Swedru for removing billboards of NPP candidate

Eight individuals have been arrested by the Agona Swedru Police Command in the Central Region for allegedly removing a large billboard of NPP parliamentary candidate Hannah Asamoah and NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Onua News' Joseph Cobbina reported that the removal, supervised by local chiefs and elders at Mankrong Junction, has caused tension in the town.

A video showed three men digging up the billboard with pickaxes while onlookers watched.

The audio in the video claimed that some community members believe the billboard is hindering development in the area.

