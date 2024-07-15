8 arrested in Agona Swedru for removing billboards of NPP candidate

Regional News of Monday, 15 July 2024

Source: 3news

Eight individuals have been arrested by the Agona Swedru Police Command in the Central Region for allegedly removing a large billboard of NPP parliamentary candidate Hannah Asamoah and NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



Onua News' Joseph Cobbina reported that the removal, supervised by local chiefs and elders at Mankrong Junction, has caused tension in the town.



A video showed three men digging up the billboard with pickaxes while onlookers watched.



The audio in the video claimed that some community members believe the billboard is hindering development in the area.