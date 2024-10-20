You are here: HomeNews2024 10 20Article 1996166

80,000 girls trapped in forced marriages – GSS report

A 2022 report by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) reveals that nearly 80,000 girls aged 12 to 17 are trapped in forced marriages across Ghana, with around 250,000 girls aged 6 to 14 out of school.

Bono East Regional Director of the Department of Children, Mrs. Angella Kangah, shared this concerning data while speaking at Bethel International School in Techiman during International Day for the Girl Child celebrations.

She urged the government and stakeholders to invest more in girl-child education.

Mrs. Kangah stressed the importance of giving girls opportunities to reach their full potential and build confidence.

