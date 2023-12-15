80% of my Common Fund goes into the award of scholarships for those pursuing first and second degrees – Amasaman MP

Politics of Friday, 15 December 2023

The Member of Parliament for the Amasaman constituency, Akwasi Owusu Afrifa-Mensa, has revealed that about 80% of his MP’s Common Fund goes into the award for scholarships to persons pursuing their first and second degrees.



According to the MP, he has invested a lot in sponsoring several constituents to pursue tertiary education.



Appearing on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM, he said aside from the Common Fund, he personally uses his resources to sponsor the education of constituents.



This, he explained, is part of investing in the human capital of the constituency.



”Over the last three years, the majority of my community fund, or 80%, has gone into the investment of my people,” he told the host, Kwabena Agyapong. I’ve invested a lot of money, especially scholarships for people pursuing their first and second degrees. Many people had passed their exams and had good grades but didn’t have any financial support for their education, so I sponsored many of them to go to the university.”



The MP added that he has also invested in providing furniture for some schools, sponsored spelling bee competitions, and other activities in the constituency.



He also disclosed that he has provided logistical support for the secondary schools in the area by providing them with practical equipment for the Home Economics and Visual Arts departments, as well as 500 dual desks.