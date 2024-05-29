800 students receive free sanitary pads from Chief of Staff

Regional News of Wednesday, 29 May 2024

Source: Ghanaian Chronicle

To mark International Menstrual Hygiene Day, Chief of Staff Mrs. Akosua Frema Osei-Opare has donated 2,400 packets of sanitary pads to 800 students from seven Junior High Schools in Kumasi's Bantama Circuit.



The pads were presented through the Asantehemaa, represented by Nana Afia Kyeiwaa.



The event, themed "Together for a Period Friendly World," was organized by the Ghana Education Service and supported by Live the Dream Foundation, government ministries, and local entities.



Mrs. Osei-Opare emphasized the need for quality menstrual products and education, urging stakeholders to support young women and combat menstrual taboos.