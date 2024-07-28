81 Forestry Commission staff trained to fight forest crime

General News of Sunday, 28 July 2024

Source: GNA

Eighty-one field staff of the Forestry Commission, including one woman, have completed intensive training at the 64 Infantry Regiment Training School in Asutuare.



The three-week course covered physical fitness, weapon handling, survival skills, tactics, first aid, communication, and human rights law enforcement.



Deputy CEO Musah Superior highlighted the crucial role of field staff in protecting forests, noting the dangers posed by illegal loggers, miners, and farmers.



Since 2017, the Commission has trained 1,104 staff, with plans to train more.



Lieutenant Colonel Prince Frimpong Owusu commended the trainees for their dedication.