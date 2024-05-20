829 road accident fatalities recorded in first quarter of 2024 – Police MTTD

General News of Monday, 20 May 2024

Source: www.starrfm.com.gh

The Public Affairs Director of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, Chief Superintendent Alexander Kwaku Obeng, has revealed that Ghana recorded a total of 4,503 road crashes in the first quarter of this year, resulting in 829 deaths and 4,955 injuries.



Chief Superintendent Obeng expressed concern that the situation may worsen due to the increased road usage associated with the election season and political campaign activities.



He called on stakeholders to collectively adopt strategies to help reduce road accidents during this period.



The convoy of President Akufo Addo on Sunday, May 19, 2024, was involved in a fatal crash along the Bunso to Akyem Asafo stretch of the Accra-Kumasi Highway while returning from Kumasi.



Mr. Kwesi Atta, one of the convoy’s drivers lost his life.

Several members of the President’s security detail, including close protection and police officers, sustained injuries of varying degrees.



In January this year, the convoy of the Second Lady, Mrs Samira Bawumia was also in­volved in a fatal motor accident on the same highway leading to the death of Mr Fuseini­ Mumuni, a bodyguard of the Second Lady.



At the 7th Annual Conference of the Ghana National Association of Driving Schools (GHANADRIVE) in Koforidua, Eastern Region, centered on the theme “Promoting Road Safety Through Sustainable Driver Education.” Stakeholders called for improved interventions such as the dualization of major highways to curb road crashes.



Rev. Erasmus Amankwa Addo, President of GHANADRIVE, advocated that sustainable driver education is crucial in reducing road carnage, noting that 85% of road accidents are due to human errors, with drivers being major contributors.



He stressed the importance of formal driver education, comparing the role of drivers to that of medical doctors in terms of saving lives.



Stella Panwum, Director of Administration of the Eastern Regional Coordinating Council, speaking on behalf of the Eastern Regional Minister Hon. Seth Kwame Acheampong, stressed the need for driving institutions to maintain a database linked to the DVLA to ensure compliance with driving laws.



She also emphasized that vehicle condition is vital for road safety, urging drivers to ensure their vehicles are in good condition before use.