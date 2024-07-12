You are here: HomeNews2024 07 12Article 1959443

Health News of Friday, 12 July 2024

    

Source: The Chronicle

88,130 targeted for Covid-19 vaccination in A/R

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Emmanuel Tenkorang Emmanuel Tenkorang

The Ashanti Regional Health Directorate has launched a five-day COVID-19 vaccination campaign, targeting 88,130 people.

Health officials will visit mosques, schools, churches, markets, and homes to administer vaccines, emphasizing their life-saving benefits.

The directorate, covering 43 districts, has already vaccinated 1,960,955 people (53.4%), with 2,654,554 receiving at least one dose (72.4%).

Dr. Emmanuel Tenkorang highlighted the vaccines' effectiveness in preventing severe illness and hospitalizations, urging public support to dispel myths and conspiracy theories.

He stressed that vaccination remains the safest strategy for avoiding serious health outcomes from COVID-19.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment