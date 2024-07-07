You are here: HomeNews2024 07 07Article 1958036

Source: kasapafmonline.com

88% of Medical Specialists concentrated in only two regions – Worried GHS reveals

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) revealed that 90% of medical specialists are concentrated in Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions, with five regions lacking specialist dental surgeons.

Dr. Patrick Kuma Aboagye highlighted the threats posed by unequal distribution and a 50% shortfall in human resources.

Unsafe healthcare practices result in significant harm and deaths worldwide, with Ghana facing issues like hospital-acquired infections and medication errors.

The Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG) emphasized the need for quality healthcare and skilled workers to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

