88% of Medical Specialists concentrated in only two regions – Worried GHS reveals

Health News of Sunday, 7 July 2024
Source: kasapafmonline.com
The Ghana Health Service (GHS) revealed that 90% of medical specialists are concentrated in Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions, with five regions lacking specialist dental surgeons.
Dr. Patrick Kuma Aboagye highlighted the threats posed by unequal distribution and a 50% shortfall in human resources.
Unsafe healthcare practices result in significant harm and deaths worldwide, with Ghana facing issues like hospital-acquired infections and medication errors.
The Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG) emphasized the need for quality healthcare and skilled workers to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC).