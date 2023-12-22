95% of NPP leaders are greedy – Communications team member

General News of Friday, 22 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

A member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Communication Team in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, Kofi Amponsah has lamented what he says is pervasive greed at the top echelons of the ruling party.



According to him, leaders have been overcome by greed and are focused on satisfying their selfish interests at the expense of suffering party members who have nothing to show for their support and dedication to the party.



Asked by the host of the Dialogdue on NET2 TV if NPP leaders are greedy, he responded, “NPP leaders are greedy. Majority of them not some of them; NPP members are very greedy. Honestly, it is a party that we don’t want to say certain matters in public but some need to be told.



"The majority are very wicked. The likes of my MP, Seyram Alhassan and Honourable Ken who will sacrifice their own to make you happy are a few. Those people are very few in the NPP but 95% [are greedy]… sometimes you are compelled to feel regret for going round and campaigning for the NPP,” he stated.



He emphasised that the party has been set up for a difficult campaign going into the 2024 elections considering factors such as the current state of the economy, the neglect of grassroots members by leaders of the party as well as the eventual election of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as presidential candidate over Kennedy Agyapong who he described the ideal choice for the party to retain power.



Despite his lamentations about the party, Kofi Amponsah underscored that the NPP remains a much more viable option in terms of governance as against the opposition National Democratic Congress and its presidential candidate, former President John Dramani Mahama.







