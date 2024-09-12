A Chinese will soon be President of Ghana – Prof Sarpong predicts

General News of Thursday, 12 September 2024

Renowned poet and linguistics professor, Prof. John Asiedu Sarpong, has predicted that a Chinese national could become Ghana’s President within the next 30 years.



He linked this to the increasing influence of Chinese nationals in Ghana and their local descendants.



Sarpong expressed concerns about Ghana's current state, citing issues like environmental destruction and declining international respect.



At 77, he plans to embark on a personal protest to highlight these issues and urge action to address them.