A-G assured me that I was not the target of prosecution – Jakpa tells High Court

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 31 May 2024

Source: 3news

Richard Jakpa, the third accused in the ambulance purchase trial, has presented compelling evidence to the High Court in a bid to have the case against him struck out.



He alleges that Attorney-General Godfred Yeboah Dame assured him he was not the target of prosecution.



Jakpa claims Dame sought his help to incriminate the first accused, Dr. Ato Forson.



Despite testimony from Finance Minister Seth Terkper supporting Forson, the case continued.



Jakpa is requesting the court allow Dame to challenge his testimony under oath.