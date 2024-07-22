You are here: HomeNews2024 07 22Article 1962341

A-G’s military dismissal letter against Richard Jakpa incomplete

Security analyst Colonel Festus Aboagye (Rtd) joins retired Lt. Col. Larry Gbevlo-Lartey in questioning the Ghana Armed Forces' handling of Richard Jakpa's dismissal, seeking detailed documentation.

The controversy emerged during the ongoing ambulance trial, where Jakpa and Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson face financial misconduct charges.

The GAF confirmed Jakpa's dismissal for persistent misconduct, but Jakpa denies receiving the dismissal letter.

The case raises concerns about military procedural transparency and the legitimacy of the evidence used to discredit Jakpa in court.

