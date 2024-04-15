A Lady with a Dream Conference: UMI Foundation empowers over 500 women

General News of Monday, 15 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

UMI Foundation, a non-profit organization, celebrated Women’s History Month by hosting the “A Lady with a Dream Conference," where over 500 women were equipped with skills and inspiration to excel in their professions.



The event aimed to address the specific needs and challenges faced by women in their careers, providing guidance and practical strategies for success. The theme, "Unlocking Possibilities: Empowering Women for Excellence and Impact," emphasized gender equality and the importance of empowering women in all aspects of life.



Founder Marina Lamptey, in a Graphic Online report, highlighted the need for women to collaborate to champion gender parity, honoring her late father's philanthropic legacy.



The conference brought together successful professionals and thought leaders to inspire and empower women to overcome barriers and excel in their fields.



The Mayor of Accra, Elizabeth Sackey, emphasized the competitiveness of the public sector and advised women to uphold values of humility and integrity. She encouraged women to embrace resilience, determination, solidarity, and integrity in their professional endeavors.



Osafohene Afua Asabea Asare, CEO of GEPA, urged women in business to strive for excellence, set high standards, and continuously push boundaries.



Erieka Bennet, Head of Mission Diaspora African Forum, highlighted the inevitability of challenges in professional life and encouraged women to see obstacles as opportunities for growth.



She emphasized using challenges as stepping stones to achieving aspirations. The conference aimed to inspire women to pursue excellence, collaborate, and mentor others to elevate standards across industries.