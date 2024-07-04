You are here: HomeNews2024 07 04Article 1956965

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

A Letter to Franklin Cudjoe: Sammy Gyamfi is leading you astray

Franklin Cudjoe’s recent criticisms of Attorney General Godfred Dame appear to be influenced by Sammy Gyamfi's misleading narratives regarding the ongoing ambulance trial.

Key points from Dame’s cross-examination of Richard Jakpa reveal Jakpa’s inconsistencies about contract approvals, early payments, and conversion of vehicles into ambulances.

Jakpa admitted receiving €700,000 but couldn’t clarify Big Sea’s commission. Letters from Health Ministers and lack of proper authorization for Big Sea were highlighted.

Cudjoe is urged to reconsider his stance based on these factual revelations, showing Dame’s diligent prosecution rather than bias.

