A Plus criticizes Martin Amidu, offers condolences to his former colleagues

General News of Sunday, 19 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

A Plus has expressed his condolences to those who have worked with former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu.



This follows media reports that Amidu recently petitioned the President of Ghana to remove the current Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng. The President has forwarded this petition to the Chief Justice to determine if there is a prima facie case.



In response to this development, A Plus voiced his disappointment in Amidu, whom he once believed was dedicated to combating corruption. He now perceives Amidu as someone who uses his office to settle personal vendettas against his successors.



In a social media post, A Plus recalled his initial support for Amidu during his tenure as Attorney General but noted his changed perspective after observing Amidu's actions against successors Betty Mould-Iddrisu and Kissi Agyebeng.



A Plus wrote, "I was with the then vice president, John Dramani Mahama, at the castle the day Martin Amidu was sacked as attorney general. At the time, I believed his commitment to fighting corruption and upholding justice was crucial for our country’s progress."



"However, with the benefit of hindsight and witnessing what he did to Betty Mould-Iddrisu, who succeeded him, and what he has done to Kissi Agyebeng, who also succeeded him as SP after this crybaby was removed for failing to apply common sense and running the OSP with emotions, hatred, pettiness, and a burning desire to waste taxpayer’s money on settling his personal scores, I have now come to understand clearly why he was sacked. My condolences to everyone who has spent an hour of their precious lives working with this monster."