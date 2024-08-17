A-Plus dragged to court over reckless outbursts on Ahmed Suale’s murder

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 17 August 2024

Source: amaghanaonline.com

Kwame Asare Obeng, known as A-Plus, has been taken to court by the National Coalition of Zongo Political Groupings for allegedly exploiting the death of journalist Ahmed Suale for public attention.



The Coalition accuses A-Plus of withholding crucial information about Suale's killers, despite claiming in a viral video that he knows their identities.



The Zongo community, still grieving Suale's death, views this as deceptive and demands that A-Plus be compelled to reveal what he knows or face legal consequences.



The Coalition emphasizes the need for accountability and cautions the public against misinformation.