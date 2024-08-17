You are here: HomeNews2024 08 17Article 1970945

Source: amaghanaonline.com

A-Plus dragged to court over reckless outbursts on Ahmed Suale’s murder

Kwame Asare Obeng, known as A-Plus, has been taken to court by the National Coalition of Zongo Political Groupings for allegedly exploiting the death of journalist Ahmed Suale for public attention.

The Coalition accuses A-Plus of withholding crucial information about Suale's killers, despite claiming in a viral video that he knows their identities.

The Zongo community, still grieving Suale's death, views this as deceptive and demands that A-Plus be compelled to reveal what he knows or face legal consequences.

The Coalition emphasizes the need for accountability and cautions the public against misinformation.

