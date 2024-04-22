A Plus lauds Otumfuo's infrastructure project, criticizes govt over National Cathedral

General News of Monday, 22 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Entertainment personality turned politician, Kwame Obeng Asare, popularly known as A Plus, praised Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, for spearheading an impressive infrastructural project within his domain, showcasing his commitment to regional development.



A Plus commended the Asantehene's initiative in solely financing the notable construction endeavor, which is expected to contribute significantly to the economic growth of the region.



However, A Plus criticized the administration of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for its perceived failure to complete the National Cathedral project despite soliciting financial contributions from the public.



Speaking on United Showbiz on UTV, A Plus expressed his dissatisfaction with the status of the National Cathedral project and accused the government of betraying the trust of Ghanaians.



"Look at the remarkable structure Otumfuo has single-handedly erected [Jubilee Hall]... Due to misguided priorities, we have invested funds in excavating what seems to be the largest hole globally with the National Cathedral project. Isn't it embarrassing for them [politicians] when they see the construction? They have collected substantial sums from the public for the cathedral, yet it remains incomplete. Look at what Otumfuo has accomplished alone.



"This should serve as a wake-up call for the government regarding the seriousness of the cathedral project. We anticipate that Otumfuo's Jubilee Hall will soon be inaugurated for public use. I applaud Otumfuo for funding this project," he said.



