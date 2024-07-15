A/R: 17-year-old BECE candidate stabbed to death in Trede

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 15 July 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

A tragic incident occurred in Trede, Atwima Kwanwoma District, when 17-year-old Daniel Fosuhene, a recent BECE candidate, was fatally stabbed while trying to break up a fight between two lovers.



Fosuhene, a student at Konkori D/A Junior High School, intervened in a quarrel over infidelity, leading to a physical altercation.



The incident happened around 11 pm on Wednesday, July 17, 2024.



The suspect, in a fit of rage, stabbed Fosuhene in the chest.



He was pronounced dead at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).



The suspect is in police custody, and the victim's mother is urging a swift investigation for justice.