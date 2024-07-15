You are here: HomeNews2024 07 15Article 1960382

A/R: 17-year-old BECE candidate stabbed to death in Trede

A tragic incident occurred in Trede, Atwima Kwanwoma District, when 17-year-old Daniel Fosuhene, a recent BECE candidate, was fatally stabbed while trying to break up a fight between two lovers.

Fosuhene, a student at Konkori D/A Junior High School, intervened in a quarrel over infidelity, leading to a physical altercation.

The incident happened around 11 pm on Wednesday, July 17, 2024.

The suspect, in a fit of rage, stabbed Fosuhene in the chest.

He was pronounced dead at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).

The suspect is in police custody, and the victim's mother is urging a swift investigation for justice.

