A/R: Ashanti Democratic Youth for Justice accuses Okudzeto Ablakwa of targeting some politicians

Politics of Monday, 17 June 2024

Source: 3news.com

The Ashanti Democratic Youth for Justice has accused MP Okudzeto Ablakwa of targeting politicians of Asante and Akan descent with derogatory remarks.



At a press conference, the group's convener, George Opoku, listed several instances of Ablakwa's alleged hate campaign, including attacks on the Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, Deputy Minister Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, and former Methodist Bishop Rev Asante-Antwi.



The group claimed Ablakwa has consistently attacked President Akufo-Addo, Kusi Boafo, and President Kuffuor, and demanded an end to his "theatrical antics" and "hate campaign" against Asante and Akan politicians.