A/R: Education minister appears before Regional House of Chiefs

Regional News of Friday, 15 December 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister for Education, has appeared before the Asantehene, Otumfour Osei Tutu II, to account for his impact on the Ashanti Region in terms of education.



The Member of Parliament for the Bosomtwe Constituency, who has been the Minister for Education since 2021 under the second term of President Akufo-Addo, went to the Manhyia Palace to explain to his King what he has been able to do to improve education in the Ashanti Region.



Yaw Osei Adutwum, while speaking to the media, said he is happy to have appeared before the Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs, headed by Otumfour Osei Tutu II, to explain their transformational agenda in education.



“Today I was excited to come and share our transformational agenda with the House of Chiefs chaired by Otumfour Osei Tutu II himself. This is a great honour for me and also to showcase what we have done in the Ashanti Region.”



“We’ve had a great opportunity to boost the placement of students. Over the years, about 30 percent of students were not getting automatic placement, but this year, the number has risen to 81 percent of students who got automatic placement,” Yaw Osei Adutwum said on Rainbow Radio Accra.