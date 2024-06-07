A/R: GHS begins registration for ITN distribution as malaria cases hit 900,000

Health News of Friday, 7 June 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Ashanti Regional Directorate of the Ghana Health Service is alarmed by the sharp rise in malaria cases, with over 900,000 cases recorded in 2023 compared to 800,000 in 2022.



This surge poses a significant financial and economic burden.



The region is beginning a mass distribution of insecticide-treated nets to combat malaria.



Dr. Emmanuel Tenkorang, the Regional Director of Health, emphasized the need for the public to use the nets appropriately.



The program aims to reduce malaria transmission, morbidity, mortality, and the economic impact of treating malaria in Ghana.