A/R: GHS targets 1.4 million children for polio vaccination as Ghana reports new strain

Health News of Sunday, 20 October 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Ghana Health Service has launched an oral polio vaccination campaign in the Ashanti Region after detecting a new polio virus strain linked to Algeria.



This strain was found in the Eastern Region in September and poses a risk to children nationwide.



The vaccination drive aims to protect over 1.4 million children under five, with the first round running from October 17 to 20 and the second from November 14 to 17, 2024.



Polio spreads through poor sanitation and can cause paralysis or death, making the vaccination effort crucial for preventing an outbreak.