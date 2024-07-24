A/R: GPCL takes over gazette management from Ghana Post

Regional News of Wednesday, 24 July 2024

Source: TIG Post

The Ghana Publishing Company Limited (GPCL) has ended its partnership with Ghana Post in the Ashanti Region as part of a strategic move to open a regional branch.



This initiative aims to streamline operations, increase revenue, and reduce service delivery costs.



Deputy Managing Director Sammy Binfo Darkwa highlighted that the new branch will enhance operational efficiency and manage resources internally.



Although there may be minor changes during the transition, customer satisfaction remains a priority.



The partnership will continue in other areas of the country.



Customers in the Ashanti Region are advised to stay updated on changes to pick-up points and procedures.