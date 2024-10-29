A/R: GUTA decries NPP's burdensome taxes, pledges support for NDC in Dec polls

Politics of Tuesday, 29 October 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

The Ashanti Regional chapter of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has voiced frustration over high taxes, announcing support for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the upcoming elections.



During a meeting with NDC Vice-Presidential Candidate Prof. Jane Opoku-Agyemang, GUTA’s Ashanti Vice Chairman Nana Kwame Amoanyame described the tax burden as crippling to businesses, urging the NDC to provide relief if elected.



GUTA also called for limits on foreign retailers in Ghana’s market and requested soft loans to support local traders.



NDC Campaign Manager Alex Segbefia promised tax reforms within 90 days, including the removal of nuisance levies.